Should You Attend a U.S. College Online as an International Student?

Pursuing a degree from an American institution from the comfort of home can be an intriguing option for prospective international…

Pursuing a degree from an American institution from the comfort of home can be an intriguing option for prospective international students.

For some students, relocation and overall costs may weigh heavily on their decision to study overseas. Most U.S. colleges and universities offer some online courses, and an increasing number offer fully online undergraduate degree programs.

“For international students who want to interact with learners from around the world without having to travel around the world, an online degree is a great option,” says Bill Fritz, senior director of admissions and military enrollment operations at Pennsylvania State University–World Campus, which offers Penn State degrees entirely online.

Nearly 28% of postsecondary students took at least one online course in 2024, while 26% were enrolled exclusively online, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.

Here are three reasons prospective international students may want to consider pursuing an online degree at a U.S. college or university:

Less Hassle, More Flexibility

One benefit of attending an online college in the U.S. instead of an on-campus program is that prospective international students can avoid the stress associated with moving to a different country, from visas, travel and living arrangements to finding food and healthcare options.

International students experience the same advantages as U.S. students when enrolling in online degree programs, including “convenience and flexibility, the ability to work anytime anywhere, individualized attention, a comfortable learning environment, no need to commute or relocate to attend classes and the opportunity to improve their time management and digital literacy skills,” says John Gurnak, director of the Office of Online Learning at Loyola University Chicago in Illinois.

[Read: How Online Classes Work: 6 Frequently Asked Questions]

Flexibility is a key feature for students pursuing online education.

“They can take courses from the comfort of their home, it is affordable and accessible,” says John Watret, chancellor of Florida-based Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide Campus.

Students can avoid “the cost and hassles of relocating, housing, transportation, flexibility and convenience to work around other commitments and the opportunity to stay local and impact their community,” says Ryan Hobbs, vice president for online and digital learning technology at Utah State University.

Another advantage is dodging potential delays or denials of student visas that are required to relocate to and study in the U.S., “especially given the current political and economic climate that is volatile and uncertain,” Hobbs says. This gives students “confidence that they can complete the degree without disruption.”

Since rules and policies can vary by institution and location of the international student, “prospective online international students should check visa rules and university policies,” Hobbs says.

Experience the U.S. Education System

Another advantage that international students gain by pursuing an online degree from their home country is the opportunity to experience the U.S. higher education system.

“None of our courses are self-paced,” Watret says. “All of our online courses are faculty-led. We offer asynchronous courses that involve significant interaction with faculty and other students, regardless of physical location. Our faculty keep regular office hours to meet with students as needed throughout their program.”

The pace of online courses varies by program and institution, Gurnak says, but some programs are designed for asynchronous delivery while other programs require attendance at live, real-time, synchronous sessions, often delivered via a videoconferencing platform like Zoom or Skype.

Penn State’s online courses are asynchronous, allowing students to complete their work when it’s convenient for them during a given week, Fritz says.

“They do not have to log on at a specific time to watch a live lecture or take an exam. Their coursework is in Canvas, our learning management system, and they have weekly deadlines by which they need to complete their work.”

[Find out 5 Mistakes Online Students Make]

While virtual learning can provide access to American academics and classroom culture, it’s unlikely to fully replicate the social aspects of studying on campus.

“It may fall short in areas such as informal interactions and replicating daily, lived experiences,” Gurnak says.

Well designed online programs often include networking opportunities, such as virtual alumni panels, career advising and mentoring to help students build meaningful professional connections, Gurnak says.

Online students can benefit from many of the same experiences and services available to students at the residential campus, including connecting with other students and faculty on several platforms, Watret says.

“For example, a group of students connected on an opportunity to participate in a NASA competition,” Watret says, and their advancement in the competition won them a trip to Florida to continue to compete. “All of their work and collaboration were done virtually.”

The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide Campus hosts nine graduation ceremonies a year in the U.S., Europe and Asia, “providing an opportunity for students to celebrate their academic journey, meet their professors and meet their classmates for the first time in person,” Watret says.

Costs May Be Cheaper

Prospective international students considering an online degree should keep in mind that U.S. institutions offer a wide range of programs with varying tuition and fees.

Students studying remotely can begin a U.S. degree without the costs of relocating, reducing expenses related to housing, transportation and moving abroad.

[READ: Types of Credentials You Can Earn Online]

Fritz says all Penn State World Campus undergraduates pay the same rate, regardless of where they live.

“We do not base tuition on their residency. International students can expect to pay the same costs as their peers on campus when it comes to other costs related to their education, such as books, a technology fee, etc.”

Experts recommend students do their research and contact schools to check costs when considering online colleges based in the U.S.

Some institutions charge separate online tuition regardless of residency or location.

Online programs may not always be cheaper, Hobbs says, since some schools charge similar or higher rates due to technology and support fees.

“Generally, attending an American online university is significantly cheaper than relocating to the United States for an in-person degree, especially for international students,” Hobbs says.

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Should You Attend a U.S. College Online as an International Student? originally appeared on usnews.com