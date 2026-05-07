Shake Shack: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported a loss of $290,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported a loss of $290,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $366.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHAK

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