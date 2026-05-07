Sempra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra (SRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. On a…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra (SRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.51 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

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