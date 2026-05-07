Saga: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported a…

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.

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