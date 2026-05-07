Sabre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1 million.…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1 million.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $760.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $737.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR

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