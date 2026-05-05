Revolve Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.4 million.…

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cerritos, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $342.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVLV

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