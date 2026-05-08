Research Frontiers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $525,000 in…

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $525,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodbury, New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The maker of light-control technology posted revenue of $136,000 in the period.

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