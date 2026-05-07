Rackspace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.3 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $678.1 million in the period.

Rackspace expects full-year results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

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