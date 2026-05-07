Post Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported net income of $81.9 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported net income of $81.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period.

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