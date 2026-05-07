Playtika: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $744.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.6 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLTK

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