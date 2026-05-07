Personalis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $30 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $30 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period.

Personalis expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $80 million.

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