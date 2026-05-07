Peloton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $26.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $26.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $630.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.9 million.

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