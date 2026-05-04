Paramount Skydance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $168 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $168 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paramount Skydance said it expects revenue in the range of $6.75 billion to $6.95 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue of $30 billion.

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