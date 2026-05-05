Orthofix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.9 million…

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $196.4 million.

Orthofix expects full-year revenue in the range of $850 million to $860 million.

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