Omeros: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Wednesday reported profit of $56.1 million in its first quarter.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Wednesday reported profit of $56.1 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 24 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

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