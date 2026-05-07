Nexstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported net income of $164…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported net income of $164 million in its first quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.15 per share.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

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