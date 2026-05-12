Nayax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million.…

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $106.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.2 million.

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