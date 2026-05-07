Motorola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $366 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $366 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $3.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI

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