Montrose Environmental: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (ONT) on Wednesday reported…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (ONT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Montrose Environmental said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $210 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $840 million to $900 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONT

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