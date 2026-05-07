Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.5 million in…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.