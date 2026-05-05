Mistras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.4 million.

The Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $169 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164 million.

Mistras expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MG

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