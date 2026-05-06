Maintaining Weight Loss After Stopping GLP-1s: The Expert Guide

GLP-1s, including Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, have become increasingly popular for treating obesity and Type 2 diabetes. In addition to…

GLP-1s, including Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, have become increasingly popular for treating obesity and Type 2 diabetes. In addition to helping with weight loss by reducing appetite, they may also offer important health benefits.

But what happens when people stop taking them?

Emerging research suggests this is an important part of the conversation. Studies found that after discontinuing GLP-1 medications, many individuals regained about two-thirds of the weight they had lost. The research also noted a potential increase in the risk of heart attack, stroke and even death.

With roughly one in eight adults in the US taking a GLP-1 medication, it’s important to focus on sustainable habits that support long-term health — whether you stay on the medication or transition off.

While medications can help to jumpstart weight loss, cultivating healthy habits is what ultimately determines long-term success. In my private practice as a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), I see patients transition off GLP-1s more successfully when they build sustainable habits along the way.

Here’s what I advise.

[READ: Exercising on GLP-1s: How to Stay Safe and Healthy]

Why Do You Regain Weight After Stopping Ozempic?

Medications like Ozempic work by suppressing appetite and helping you feel full sooner. People often rely on reduced hunger instead of building lasting behavior change. When the medication is discontinued, it’s common for appetite to return. Hunger hormones also rise and food can feel more appealing again. It’s about biology, not a lack of willpower.

While GLP-1s change appetites, they do not automatically change habits. If sustainable habits weren’t built along the way, weight regain can follow.

[READ: What Is Food Noise? Causes, Symptoms and How to Stop Constant Cravings]

Building Habits While on Ozempic for Long-Term Maintenance

One of the biggest mistakes I often see is waiting until after stopping the medication to focus on cultivating lifestyle changes.

Instead, I encourage patients to shift from a “weight loss mindset” to a “maintenance mindset” while they’re still on the medication. Use this period — when your appetite is lower — to experiment with healthy habits that support maintenance. This period is ideal for rewiring habits without the pressure of constant hunger.

Focus on creating structure:

— Eat well-balanced meals and snacks

— Keep a food diary or tracker (even if just for a while)

— Find a physical activity you enjoy.

Mindful Eating to Control Appetite After Stopping GLP-1s

Mindful eating helps you tune into hunger and fullness cues, which often tend to fade while on medication but sharpen afterward. Eat slowly, savor each bite, enjoy your company and minimize distractions like phones or TV. Pause midway to ask yourself: Am I still hungry, or am I comfortably full?

This simple habit can go a long way toward preventing overeating.

[READ: Distracted Eating: How It Can Impact Your Health and Waistline]

Balanced Portions and Meal Structure for Weight Maintenance

Portion control isn’t about deprivation. It’s about enjoying balanced meals that fit your needs. Fill half your plate with vegetables, a quarter with lean protein and a quarter with whole grains or starchy vegetables. My patients find this visual guide sustainable because it prioritizes choosing healthy portions from foods in the various food groups and enjoying a full plate of nutrient-dense food.

I also remind clients to eat foods they enjoy and limit “liquid calories,” drinks like sugary beverages that contribute unnecessary calories without helping you feel full.

The Best High-Protein and High-Fiber Foods to Stay Full

Protein and fiber help keep you satisfied, especially after coming off a GLP-1 medication.

Aim for 20-30 grams of protein per meal.

Good sources of lean protein include:

— Greek yogurt

— Eggs

— Fish

— Chicken

— Cottage cheese

— Tofu

— Beans

Include an assortment of fiber-rich foods found in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and beans:

— Whole grain bread

— Brown rice

— Blueberries

— Broccoli

— Chickpeas

— Lentils

— Oats

— Flax seeds

These foods help you feel full longer, stabilizing blood sugar and curbing the post-Ozempic hunger spikes.

[SEE: Protein Powders, Drinks and Shakes for GLP-1 Users: How to Protect Muscle While Losing Weight]

Exercise Routine: Strength Training and Cardio to Maintain Weight Loss

Regular movement is important for maintaining weight loss and preserving muscle mass, which supports a healthy metabolism.

I recommend strength training two to three times weekly with exercises like yoga, weights or resistance bands. Add consistent cardio like brisk walking or biking most days.

I always advise clients to find movement they enjoy and will stick to.

Sleep and Stress Management: Key to Preventing Weight Regain

Poor sleep can disrupt hunger hormones, and chronic stress often fuels cravings. Aim for seven to nine hours each night and enjoy activities that can help to reduce stress like meditation, deep breathing and spending time in nature. These lifestyle factors are just as important as the food you put on your plate.

[READ: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: A Doctor Answers 10 Top Questions on Side Effects, Muscle Loss & Long-Term Use]

Signs of Weight Regain After Stopping GLP-1s

Small changes can add up quickly, so it’s important to monitor your progress regularly.

Pay attention to increased portion sizes, snacking on unhealthy choices, skipping meals or relying on highly processed foods. If your clothes start feeling tight or the scale begins to creep up, and take it as a cue to reset — without self-judgment

Getting back on track early is much easier than starting over later.

When to Consult a Doctor or Dietitian for GLP-1 Transition

Consult your doctor before stopping Ozempic. Some people benefit from tapering to a lower dose while transitioning off the medication. Working with a registered dietitian nutritionist can also be very helpful.

Creating a personalized program that focuses on balanced portions, nutrient-dense meals and snacks, and healthy habits can make all the difference.

[READ Can Microdosing Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Help You Lose Weight?]

The Bottom Line

GLP-1 medications can be powerful tools to help you lose weight and improve your health, but they’re not the whole story.

Lasting weight loss comes from the habits you cultivate along the way. By focusing on mindful eating, balanced portions, regular movement and a healthy lifestyle, you can maintain your progress and feel your best — long after the medication ends.

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Maintaining Weight Loss After Stopping GLP-1s: The Expert Guide originally appeared on usnews.com