M/A-Com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $46.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $289 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.31 to $1.37.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $331 million to $339 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI

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