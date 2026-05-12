Lumexa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc. (LMRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.7…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc. (LMRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging chain posted revenue of $252.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.2 million.

Lumexa expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMRI

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