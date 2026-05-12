Lithium Americas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.8…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

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