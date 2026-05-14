Lifeway: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Thursday reported net income of…

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Thursday reported net income of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $63 million in the period.

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