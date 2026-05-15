Lifeward: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUDSON, Mass. (AP) — HUDSON, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Friday reported a loss of $10.8 million in…

HUDSON, Mass. (AP) — HUDSON, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Friday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

The Hudson, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $6.70 per share.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.

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