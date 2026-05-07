Lexicon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXRX

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