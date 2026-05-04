Lattice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.8 million.…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $170.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $195 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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