Lantheus Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $118.4 million.…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $118.4 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $377.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.