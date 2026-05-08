Koppers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $7.1 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $455.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.5 million.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP

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