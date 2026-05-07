Ironwood: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.8 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.

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