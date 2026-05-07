International Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $102.2 million…

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $102.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Laredo, Texas, said it had earnings of $1.64 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $257.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $208.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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