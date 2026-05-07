Installed Building Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.8…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $660.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP

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