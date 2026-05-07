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Inspired Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 7:54 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Thursday reported a loss of $500,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The company posted revenue of $57.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSE

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