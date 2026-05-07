Inspired Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Thursday reported a loss of $500,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Thursday reported a loss of $500,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The company posted revenue of $57.2 million in the period.

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