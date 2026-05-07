Insmed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $163.6 million in…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $163.6 million in its first quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 90 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $306 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.