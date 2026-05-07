Inseego: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time items, came to 6 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

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