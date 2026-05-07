Inogen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $85.1 million in the period.

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