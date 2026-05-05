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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/5/2026

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 4:17 PM

The U.S. stock market rallied to more records after an easing of oil prices let Wall Street turn its focus back to the big profits that companies keep producing.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Tuesday and topped its prior all-time high set at the end of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.

Stocks got a boost after oil prices gave back much of their big jumps from Monday, and Brent crude fell 4%. DuPont rallied after the chemical giant led another cavalcade of companies reporting better profits than analysts expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.47 points, or 0.8%, to 7,259.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 356.35 points, or 0.7%, to 49,298.25

The Nasdaq composite rose 258.32 points, or 1%, to 25,326.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 49.01 points, or 1.8% to 2,845.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.10 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 201.02 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 211.68 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.18 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 413.72 points, or 6%.

The Dow is up 1,234.96 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,084.14 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 363.10 points, or 14.6%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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