How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/5/2026

The U.S. stock market rallied to more records after an easing of oil prices let Wall Street turn its focus back to the big profits that companies keep producing.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Tuesday and topped its prior all-time high set at the end of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.
Stocks got a boost after oil prices gave back much of their big jumps from Monday, and Brent crude fell 4%. DuPont rallied after the chemical giant led another cavalcade of companies reporting better profits than analysts expected.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 58.47 points, or 0.8%, to 7,259.22.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 356.35 points, or 0.7%, to 49,298.25
The Nasdaq composite rose 258.32 points, or 1%, to 25,326.13.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 49.01 points, or 1.8% to 2,845.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 29.10 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 201.02 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 211.68 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 32.18 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 413.72 points, or 6%.
The Dow is up 1,234.96 points, or 2.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,084.14 points, or 9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 363.10 points, or 14.6%.
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