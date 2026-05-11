How major US stock indexes fared Monday 5/11/2026

Oil prices rose as the war with Iran threatens to drag on, but U.S. stocks nevertheless inched to more records.…

Oil prices rose as the war with Iran threatens to drag on, but U.S. stocks nevertheless inched to more records.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil climbed 2.9% to top $104 Monday after President Donald Trump said the U.S.-Iran ceasefire was on life support after he rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end their war. That keeps the two sides in limbo, one that has already driven the price of Brent up from roughly $70 before the war.

But the S&P 500 added 0.2% to its record set Friday. The Dow rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% to its own record.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.91 points, or 0.2%, to 7,412.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.31 points, or 0.2%, to 49,704.47

The Nasdaq composite rose 27.05 points, or 0.1%, to 26,274.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.43 points, or 0.3% to 2,870.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 567.34 points, or 8.3%.

The Dow is up 1,641.18 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,032.14 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 388.73 points, or 15.7%.

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