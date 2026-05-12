Harvard Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million…

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 33 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Harvard Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $20.5 million to $22.5 million.

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