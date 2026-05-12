GrowGeneration: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The company posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, GrowGeneration said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $44 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $162 million to $168 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRWG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRWG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.