Groupon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Groupon said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $128 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $513 million to $523 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

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