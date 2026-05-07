Griffon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported profit of $19.3 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported profit of $19.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $421.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.9 million.

Griffon expects full-year revenue of $1.8 billion.

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