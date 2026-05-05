Greenlight Capital Re: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Tuesday reported…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Tuesday reported profit of $35.8 million in its first quarter.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $189.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $160.9 million.

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