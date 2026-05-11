Green Dot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $53.8…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $53.8 million.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $656.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $652 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $597.4 million.

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