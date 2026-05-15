Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 13 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 13 cents at $4.55 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 22.75 cents at $6.36 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 16.5 cents at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 2.05 cents at $2.54 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 1.75 cents at $3.69 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.78 cent at $.99 a pound.

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