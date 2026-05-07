Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.53 a bushel. May. wheat was down 8.75 cents at $5.97 a bushel. May. oats was up 6 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 3 cents at $11.76 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.22 cent at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle was off 0.38 cent at $3.72 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.2 cent at $.92 a pound.

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