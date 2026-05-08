Gold Resource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Friday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Friday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

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