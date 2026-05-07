Gogo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.1 million.…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $226.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232.7 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $905 million to $945 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGO

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